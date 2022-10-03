Virat Kohli is one of the most prolific run-scorers and has broken several records in a glittering career so far. With 71 international centuries, he is tied with Ricky Ponting and only the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has more. However, he has always maintained that he does not care much for individual milestones and is more interested in doing what is best for the team. And he put that selflessness on display when he gave up an opportunity to score a half-century against South Africa in the second T20I so India could maximise their score.

Watch: Virat Kohli asks Dinesh Karthik to keep strike in final over

Kohli was batting on 49 off 28, but it was Dinesh Karthik who was on strike for the final over.

Karthik, India's designated finisher, missed the first ball but found the boundary off the next delivery. A dot ball and a wide followed and then Karthik pulled a short, wide delivery away for a six.

After the hit, he walked over to Kohli and seemingly asked the former skipper if he wanted strike, with him needing just one run for a half-century, and two deliveries remaining in the innings.

But Kohli was quick to turn him away, asking him to finish the job with the bat for India.

Promoted

Karthik went on to hit a stylish six over extra cover and then the two ran one bye as India made 237/3.

Even as David Miller hit a brilliant century, the score was too much for South Africa to chase and India won by 16 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.