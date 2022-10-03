Suryakumar Yadav showed off his 360-degrees batting pedigree yet again to help India beat South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The 32-year-old raced to his third consecutive half-century in T20Is, and along the way, he hit some spectacular shots all around the ground. He was the most devastating when he hit 21 of the 22 runs that came off the 15th over, bowled by South Africa's pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.

He began the over with a six flicked over square leg and then hit a one-bounce boundary through long-off. But his best came after he and Virat Kohli exchanged singles off the next two deliveries.

He first walked across the stumps to flick a short ball on off-stump over Quinton de Kock for a boundary.

He then upped the ante, as he walked across the stumps again and flicked a knee-high full toss for a six straight behind the wickets.

There was maybe a bit of an edge and hence some good fortune for Suryakumar, but it was still an audacious shot and it left the packed Barsapara Stadium thoroughly entertained.

Suryakumar went on to reach his half-century off 18 deliveries and finished with 61 off 22 deliveries, and his blitzkrieg knock was ended only when a mix-up with Kohli led to him being run-out.

He had still done enough to ensure India finished with a strong total after KL Rahul set the platform with his 28-ball 57, and Kohli and Dinesh Karthik delivered in the final two overs, taking India to 237/3.

While Kohli finished unbeaten on 49 off 28, Karthik smacked 17 off 7 deliveries.

Rohit Sharma had also played his hand, scoring 43 off 37, giving Rahul the freedom to have a go at the South African attack.

The Proteas, in reply, got off to a horror start as Arshdeep struck twice in the first over.

Things got worse for them when Aiden Markram fell to Axar Patel, but David Miller came on to give India a mighty scare.

He went on to hammer 106* off 47 deliveries, but eventually South Africa fell short by 16 runs.