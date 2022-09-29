Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was all praise for Suryakumar Yadav after the star batter scored a quickfire half-century in the first T20I against South Africa at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Despite chasing a below-par total of 107, the hosts were under pressure after losing the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. However, he and KL Rahul stitched an unbeaten partnership to take India home with eight wickets to spare. Taking to Twitter, Kaif suggested that Suryakumar has cemented his place at no. 4 in the Indian team.

"Top class pacers or spinners, turning or seaming pitches, difficult match situation - nothing bothers Surya. He might not win orange cap, MoM but he will win you matches. No.4 pe rumal daal diya Surya ne, he's not moving for a long time. @surya_14kumar," Kaif tweeted.

Top class pacers or spinners, turning or seaming pitches, difficult match situation - nothing bothers Surya. He might not win orange cap, MoM but he will win you matches. No.4 pe rumal daal diya Surya ne, he's not moving for a long time. ⁦@surya_14kumar⁩ pic.twitter.com/hVbPt2oQBp — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 29, 2022

Suryakumar, who is currently the second ranked T20I batter in the world, once again played the role of the aggressor as Rahul played the role of second fiddle.

He remained unbeaten on 50 off 33 deliveries with the help of five fours and three sixes.

Meanwhile, Rahul was unbeaten on 51 off 56 balls.

Earlier, India restricted South Africa to a below-par total of 106 for eight after Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar had rattled Proteas top-order.

Arshdeep struck thrice in the second over, while Chahar bagged a wicket each in his first two over as South Africa were reduced to nine for five.

Promoted

Keshav Maharaj's 41-run knock helped Proteas go past the 100-run mark.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series and will now take on South Africa in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday.