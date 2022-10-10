As the Indian cricket team took on South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series on Sunday, Shahbaz Ahmed became the 247th player to have represented the senior Indian national team in the One-Day international format. Shahbaz impressed in his debut game with the ball and also bagged his maiden wicket. But, his journey to the Indian national team hasn't been the easiest. Coming from a humble background, Shahbaz went through numerous hardships to pursue his passion. In fact, the all-rounder even received an ultimatum from his father over his career following a big decision Shahbaz had made.

Shahbaz dropped out as an engineering student, much to the disappointment of his parents. He even left Haryana and went to Kolkata to further pursue his cricketing career in the domestic spectrum. When Shahbaz was in the process of making this switch, the all-rounder received a warning from his father, who asked him to either do something big or don't come back at all.

In a chat with the Indian Express, Shahbaz's father Ahmed Jan and his mother Abnam opened up on the subject and his son's cricketing journey overall.

"He was determined to do something big. Even his college professors told him that it was a mistake because he was a good student. Shahbaz told his head of department that 'one day you will give me my degree and also felicitate me.' And last year it happened," said his mother. "He didn't know how to cook, so his job was to clean the utensils," said Jan.

"Maine usse us din kaha kuch kar ke aana, warna mat aana waapis (Do something with your life, otherwise don't come back)," Jan revealed.

It was Partha Pratim Chowdhury who helped Shahbaz get into Tapan Memorial Club. And then, there was no way back for the talented all-rounder.

"Partha sir allah ke bheje hue farishte hai (Partha sir is an angel sent by the almighty). Aaj ke waqt mey kaun kisi anjaan ko apne ghar mey rakhta hai, unhone Shahbaz ko apne bete ki tarah rakha, unhe jitni dua du wo kam hai (Nowadays, who gives roof to a complete stranger. He (Partha) took care of Shahbaz like his own son; even my endless prayers won't be enough," said Shahbaz's mother Abnam.

Shahbaz's international debut came on Sunday but he has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League since 2020. As much as the 27-year-old has grown over the last few years, the future certainly looks promising.