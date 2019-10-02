 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Wriddhiman Saha Returns As India Eye Success vs South Africa

Updated:02 October 2019 08:41 IST

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India are currently leading the ICC Test Championship points table with 120 points.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Wriddhiman Saha Returns As India Eye Success vs South Africa
India vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score: South Africa suffered a 0-3 loss when they last toured India. © AFP

India take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series in Vizag. Wriddhiman Saha, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper, has been picked over young Rishabh Pant for India's first Test of the three-match Test series against South Africa in Vizag, captain Virat Kohli announced in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. Wriddhiman Saha last played for India in January 2018 as a shoulder injury pushed him out of the picture with young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant fitting well in the longest format. However, Rishabh Pant, who scored Test centuries in England and Australia, failed to impress much in the recent two-Test series against the West Indies at the Caribbean. (Live Scorecard)

LIVE Score Updates Between India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 1, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 08:41 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Wriddhiman Saha replaced Rishabh Pant!

    Rishabh Pant has been left out of the series opener as India went with Wriddhiman Saha for the first Test against South Africa. Virat Kohli, while addressing the media ahead of the Vizag Test said that in his opinion Saha is the world's best wicketkeeper.
  • 08:35 (IST)Oct 02, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa. India are sitting on top of the ICC Test Championship with 120 points.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 2019 India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Rohit Sharma Has Fantastic Opportunity To Raise His Game In Test Cricket, Says Gautam Gambhir
    Rohit Sharma Has Fantastic Opportunity To Raise His Game In Test Cricket, Says Gautam Gambhir
    India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin "An Integral Part Of Indian Team", Says Sachin Tendulkar
    India vs South Africa: Ravichandran Ashwin "An Integral Part Of Indian Team", Says Sachin Tendulkar
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
    India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Co. "Ready To Rock And Roll" In 1st Test Against South Africa
    South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar
    South Africa Captain Faf Du Plessis Banks On Amol Muzumdar's "Local Knowledge" Ahead Of India Tests
    India vs South Africa, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    India vs South Africa, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 115
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 104
    5 AustraliaAustralia 99
    Last updated on: 16 September 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.