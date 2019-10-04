India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match LIVE Score: India In Control, South Africa Look To Rebuild
India vs South Africa: South Africa trail India by 463 runs at the start of the 3rd day of the 1st Test match after India put up a total of 502 thanks to dominating performances by openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma
India dominated the first two days of the first Test match against South Africa with Mayank Agarwal converting his maiden ton in the longest format of the game into a double century and Rohit Sharma hitting a century on his first match as an opener. South Africa will resume their daunting chase of 502 after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc on Thursday, picking up three wickets before the end of day's play. South Africa will begin the day trailing India by 463 runs, with Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma at the crease. (Live Scorecard)
Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag
Welcome to Day 3!After making South Africa toil on the field for the better part of the first two days, India will be looking at their spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to put them in an even more commanding position.
The spinners already got going late on Day 2, with Ashwin picking up the scalps of Aiden Markran and Theunis de Bruyn while Jadeja went through Dane Piedt's defence
