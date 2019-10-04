 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs South Africa, 2019 15 Sep 19 to 23 Oct 19

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match LIVE Score: India In Control, South Africa Look To Rebuild

Updated:04 October 2019 09:07 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

India vs South Africa: South Africa trail India by 463 runs at the start of the 3rd day of the 1st Test match after India put up a total of 502 thanks to dominating performances by openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma

India vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 3 Match LIVE Score: India In Control, South Africa Look To Rebuild
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Dane Piedt © PTI

India dominated the first two days of the first Test match against South Africa with Mayank Agarwal converting his maiden ton in the longest format of the game into a double century and Rohit Sharma hitting a century on his first match as an opener. South Africa will resume their daunting chase of 502 after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc on Thursday, picking up three wickets before the end of day's play. South Africa will begin the day trailing India by 463 runs, with Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma at the crease. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from  Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag

  • 09:05 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Where South Africa stand

    South Africa start Day 3 at 39/3 with opener Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma at the crease. They still have skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock waiting in line and will need a few big partnerships to give Virat Kohli and his India team something to worry about
  • 09:03 (IST)Oct 04, 2019

    Welcome to Day 3!

    After making South Africa toil on the field for the better part of the first two days, India will be looking at their spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to put them in an even more commanding position.

    The spinners already got going late on Day 2, with Ashwin picking up the scalps of Aiden Markran and Theunis de Bruyn while Jadeja went through Dane Piedt's defence
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India vs South Africa, 2019 India India Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team India vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Mayank Agarwal Lost For Words After Scoring Double Century
    Mayank Agarwal Lost For Words After Scoring Double Century
    India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
    India vs South Africa: South Africa Fielders Fail To Spot Ball, Twitter ROFLing At Their Expense
    India vs South Africa 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India In Commanding Position On Day 2
    India vs South Africa 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin Put India In Commanding Position On Day 2
    Rohit Sharma Gets Pat From Virat Kohli, Fans Love Captain
    Rohit Sharma Gets Pat From Virat Kohli, Fans Love Captain's Gesture. Watch
    India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Smashes Maiden Century On His Home Test Debut
    India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 2: Mayank Agarwal Smashes Maiden Century On His Home Test Debut
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 115
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 104
    5 AustraliaAustralia 99
    Last updated on: 16 September 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.