India dominated the first two days of the first Test match against South Africa with Mayank Agarwal converting his maiden ton in the longest format of the game into a double century and Rohit Sharma hitting a century on his first match as an opener. South Africa will resume their daunting chase of 502 after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc on Thursday, picking up three wickets before the end of day's play. South Africa will begin the day trailing India by 463 runs, with Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma at the crease. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates Of India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Day 3, Straight from Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag