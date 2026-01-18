Arshdeep Singh made the perfect start after being brought back into India's ODI playing XI for the third ODI against New Zealand in Indore on Sunday. Bowling the first over of the New Zealand innings with the new ball, Arshdeep made an immediate impact, picking up the wicket of opener Henry Nicholls. Arshdeep's non-inclusion in the side for the first two ODIs had been a hotly-debated topic in the cricket world, and fans on social media reminded Gautam Gambhir exactly why he should've been picked earlier after the first-over strike.

Arshdeep Singh starts with a wicket - that's exactly why India need to play him more consistently. He gives you early breakthroughs, swings it up top.#IndvsNZ — Akshay Jain (@AkshayViews) January 18, 2026

Taking the new ball, Arshdeep was initially struck for a boundary by Devon Conway on the second ball of the first over.

However, the left-arm seamer responded brilliantly, uprooting Henry Nicholls' stumps after an inside edge.

Why Arshdeep Singh doesn't play every ODI and every T20I is still a mystery.

Left-arm swing,consistent performer—what more do you need? #indvsnz #ViratKohli #arshdeepsingh #TeamIndia — Akshat Dwivedi (@akshhhuuu) January 18, 2026

Arshdeep was brought in place of Prasidh Krishna for the series-deciding third ODI, following India's defeat in the second match of the series.

Earlier, legendary India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had backed Arshdeep's selection in the side.

Arshdeep Singh took a wicket immediately after coming on, yet Gautam Gambhir still doesn't play him regularly. This is shameful.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/tJ1wdhEgDE — SHANKAR (@Shankar0977) January 18, 2026

"The contest is between the bowlers. For South Africa, you need a hit-the-deck bowler. Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana both need match experience, so I can understand the thinking. But no one is thinking about Arshdeep Singh, who will stand in his shoes and think? This is not about how much he has played and how much he hasn't played," Ashwin had said on his YouTube channel.

"What must he be thinking right now? He has done so much, yet he is still fighting for his spot. Whenever he plays next, he will be rusty. No matter what you say, this is a game of confidence. Why does this happen to the bowlers at all times? It never happens with the batters," he had further said.