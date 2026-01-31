Is Sanju Samson's fate sealed regarding his T20 World Cup chances? After Saturday's India vs New Zealand fifth T20I, the signs look almost clear. In a match where every top-five batter scored over 25, Samson cut a sorry figure with a six-ball 6 at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. To make matters worse for him, fellow wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan slammed a 43-ball 103 (10x6s, 6x4s). Then came an intriguing change by Gautam Gambhir and Co. While Samson was named the wicketkeeper in the team sheet, Ishan Kishan was given the gloves when New Zealand came out to bat. That move made many wonder whether it was signal enough that Kishan would be the wicketkeeper for India's opening T20 World Cup game against the USA on February 7.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and ex-India opener Aakash Chopra felt that Ishan Kishan will come in place of Sanju Samson in the XI once Tilak Varma returns as well.

A scintillating, six-filled century by Ishan Kishan and his 137-run partnership with skipper Suryakumar Yadav powered India to 271/5 in the fifth and final T20I of the series against New Zealand at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

After Sanju Samson failed to make his mark in his home state, Ishan (103 in 43 balls, with six fours and 10 sixes), skipper Surya (63 in 30 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Hardik Pandya (42 in 17 balls, with a four and four sixes) played entertaining knocks to take India to a massive total.

After India opted to bat first on winning the toss, the team got off to a fine start with Abhishek Sharma's lofted drive through extra cover sailing for a six on the third ball of the innings. He ended the over bowled by Jacob Duffy with two successive fours - one a late shot over the slip cordon and the other over the off-side.

Sanju Samson got some lucky runs, with an edge going for a boundary as no fielders were stationed on the slip side. Abhishek ended the over by whipping the delivery over long-on for a six.

Samson soon ran out of luck as a thick edge flew into the hands of Bevon Jacobs at deep backward point. He was dismissed for six runs in six balls, ending his series with just 46 runs in five matches. India was 31/1 in 2.5 overs.

The fifth over was an eventful one, as Ishan's bottom hand came off the handle while smashing the ball for four over deep mid-wicket, and he lofted the next one over extra cover for a six. However, Lockie got his revenge by dislodging the stumps of Abhishek, who tried to dance down the pitch. Abhishek was gone for a 16-ball 30, with four boundaries and two sixes. India was 48/2 in five overs.

India reached the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs with a four by skipper Suryakumar through extra cover and ended the powerplay at 54/2 in six overs.

Suryakumar and Ishan continued to rotate the strike and picked up a six each in the following overs. Surya kept the scoreboard ticking, first smashing a long hop by Ish Sodhi for four in the ninth over and then a straight six against Mitchell Santner. In the same over, Ishan hit a four and a six, taking India past the 100-run mark in 9.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was 102/2, with Suryakumar (27*) and Ishan (39*) unbeaten and having stitched a 54-run stand in just 30 balls.

The 12th over turned into an absolute massacre as Ishan launched Sodhi for 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6, collecting 29 runs off the over including a wide. He reached his second fifty of the series in 28 balls, with three fours and four sixes, as India raced to 141/2 in 12 overs.

The century stand came in just 44 balls