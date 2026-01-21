After a bruising 2-1 defeat in the recently concluded ODI series, Team India finds itself in an unusual position: looking for redemption on home soil. As the focus shifts to the shortest format, the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting today in Nagpur, serves as the final dress rehearsal before the 2026 T20 World Cup. With the global tournament just weeks away, Suryakumar Yadav and his men must reset quickly and address the middle-order gaps to regain momentum against a confident Kiwi side.

Predicted Playing XI and Strategy

Captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Ishan Kishan will return to the fold, batting at No. 3. He said: "Ishan will bat at No. 3, since he is in our World Cup team, and we picked him first, so it's his responsibility and his turn to play, and he's not played for India for a long time, He's been doing well in domestic cricket, and he's not played for the Indian team for a year or year-and-a-half, and since we've picked him in the World Cup squad, I feel he deserves to play. If it was a question of No. 4 or 5, we may have thought differently, but unfortunately Tilak isn't there, and I think Ishan is the best bet at No. 3."

This comes as Tilak Varma is ruled out of the first three matches due to an abdominal injury.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are set to open, providing the explosive start India craves. The return of Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, both rested during the ODIs restores crucial balance.

Pandya's dual role allows India the luxury of playing an extra specialist, likely the mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who is expected to edge out Kuldeep Yadav due to his recent form. Axar Patel, the vice-captain, and Rinku Singh will shoulder the finishing duties, while Arshdeep Singh will partner Bumrah in the pace department.

India's Probable XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.