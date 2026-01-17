Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has questioned the team management over the exclusion of pacer Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI for the first two ODIs against New Zealand. He also raised doubts over the inclusion of veteran pacer Prasidh Krishna at the expense of Arshdeep, saying that the former can be a bit expense at times. Following India's defeat in the second ODI, Kaif stressed that if India want to win the World Cup (in 2027), they must also learn to defend below-par totals.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif urged head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill to make a slight change to the playing XI for the series-decider in Indore on Sunday.

"You are leaving out Arshdeep, who is a wicket-taker, and looking to groom Prasidh Krishna. He always goes for runs except in a game or two. If someone says 280 runs were too few and that's why India could not win, then I do not see this team winning the World Cup. Sometimes they will be 15-20 runs under par. If you want to win the World Cup, you will have to learn to win games with 270-280 runs as well. You have to learn to win games with the ball when the score is under par," said Kaif.

The 45-year-old also slammed the debate surrounding the dew factor, urging the Indian team to focus on winning games regardless of the conditions.

"There will always be dew. I feel there should be less focus on these things and more focus on the method to win. Look at how you can bowl even in the dew. You will have to learn to do this," he added.

India have opted for three specialist pacers in the matches at Vadodara and Rajkot. With the series on the line, execution rather than experimentation is likely to define India's approach in the decider.

India has an imposing record at the Holkar Stadium, having won all five of its previous matches at the venue. India beat England (2006, 2008), the West Indies (2011), South Africa (2015), and Australia (2017).

(With PTI Inputs)