India predicted XI for 4th T20I against New Zealand: India look to continue their dominant run in the ongoing series as they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I encounter on Wednesday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has won all three matches in the five-match series till now with Abhishek Sharma emerging as the top performer. In their last clash, Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets to restrict the visitors to 153/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Abhishek Sharma looked in devastating form as he slammed an unbeaten 68 off just 22 deliveries. He was supported brilliantly by skipper Suryakumar Yadav who also scored a quickfire half-century as India clinched a stunning eight-wicket win.

Abhishek will be looking to continue his brilliant run of form but all eyes will be on Sanju Samson who has not performed well in this series till now. Ishan Kishan will be expected to bat at No. 3 but this is a small chance that Shreyas Iyer can also find a spot if they decide to give some rest to the wicket-keeper batter.

In the middle-order, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh form a formidable quartet and the team management will looking at the star batters to score some runs in order to boost their confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Axar Patel, who suffered a finger injury in the first T20I, is expected to return to the team and he will most probably replace Kuldeep Yadav. However, Ravi Bishnoi will most likely to retain his spot in the side with Varun Chakravarthy receiving some rest ahead of the World Cup.

In the pace department, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to play with Harshit Rana missing out.

India predicted XI for 4th T20I against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.