India arrived in Guwahati with momentum, confidence and options - the kind of selection headaches teams enjoy. Leading the series and coming off a commanding chase in Raipur, the hosts are firmly in control, but the third T20I could still see a couple of calculated tweaks as they look to seal the contest. India's recent run tells its own story. Four wins in five games, most of them dominant, have reinforced their depth and flexibility in the shortest format.

Bumrah back in the mix?

The biggest talking point ahead of Guwahati is the possible return of Jasprit Bumrah. Rested in Raipur, Bumrah's workload is being carefully managed, but with a series win on the line, India may decide this is the moment to bring their spearhead back.

His inclusion would immediately sharpen India's new-ball threat and give them a safety net at the death - something that becomes invaluable under lights, especially with dew expected to play a role again. If Bumrah returns, India are unlikely to tinker much elsewhere in the pace department.

Axar Patel for Rinku Singh?

Another potential switch is more tactical. Axar Patel, recovering from a finger injury, is in contention and could replace Rinku Singh if India opt for extra balance over batting depth.

On slower surfaces or with dew in play, Axar offers control, match-ups against New Zealand's middle order, and batting insurance down the order. It would slightly thin India's finishing firepower, but Guwahati's conditions - traditionally favouring spinners who can fire it in - could justify the move.

Spinners holding the edge

India ticked several boxes in Raipur, not least the reunion of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Even with dew arriving early, the duo applied the brakes effectively, exposing New Zealand's struggle against quality wrist spin.

Kuldeep, in particular, is closing in on a milestone - just four wickets away from drawing level with Yuzvendra Chahal as India's leading T20I spinner. With form and confidence on his side, he looks undroppable.

Batting depth, no compromises

The absence of Tilak Varma barely registered in the second T20I. Ishan Kishan walked in and rewrote the script with a blistering 76 off 32 balls, setting the tone for a chase that never felt in doubt. Suryakumar Yadav, ending his T20I half-century drought, then went a step further, turning a 209 chase into a procession.

That depth - the ability to swap like for like without losing tempo - is what separates India from most teams right now. Unless conditions demand a rethink, the batting order is likely to remain untouched.

India peaking in time?

New Zealand still have the firepower to spring a surprise, but India's combinations are settling at the right time. With Bumrah possibly back, Axar waiting in the wings, and Surya rediscovering his rhythm, India look a side moving towards peak efficiency.

Guwahati, then, isn't just about clinching a series. It's another audition, another fine-tuning exercise - and another reminder that, unless something extraordinary happens, India remain the team to beat as the road to the 2026 T20 World Cup continues.

India predicted XI for 3rd T20I against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy