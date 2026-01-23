India predicted XI for 2nd T20I against New Zealand: India look to continue their winning run as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side take on New Zealand in the second T20I encounter in Raipur on Friday. The hosts made a sensational start to the series with a 48-run victory in Nagpur. Abhishek Sharma was in explosive form as he slammed 84 off 35 deliveries and Rinku Singh provided the late fireworks with 44 off just 20 balls. In response, New Zealand fell well short of the target with Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy taking two wickets each. However, there was one setback for India as Axar Patel suffered a finger injury while trying to take a catch and had to leave the field midway into the New Zealand innings.

Nothing official was communicated from the BCCI regarding Axar's injury and if he ends up missing the game, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to take his place in order to boost the spin attack.

Abhishek Sharma will look to continue his brilliant run of form and Sanju Samson is once again expected to open the batting with him. Ishan Kishan failed to impress in the first match but considering the fact that he is part of the T20 World Cup squad, the wicket-keeper batter may get another chance.

Suryakumar Yadav regained some form as he scored 32 off 22 balls and along with Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, he will form a formidable middle order for the Indian cricket team.

With Axar possibly missing the game, Rinku will once again be expected to play his role as a finisher. The bowling department will be comprising of Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakravarthy.

India predicted XI for 2nd T20I against New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy