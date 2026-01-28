Pressure is mounting on India's opening batter, Sanju Samson, as a string of poor performances at the top of the order has sparked a debate regarding his future in the side. Samson was selected for India's T20I squad ahead of Shubman Gill when the BCCI selection committee announced the 15-man roster for the T20 World Cup, which begins on 7 February. With only two matches remaining against New Zealand before the World Cup campaign commences, former India batter Mohammad Kaif has urged the Gautam Gambhi-led team management not to abandon the wicket-keeper batter just yet.

"I am telling you, there might be discussions within the group or the camp along the lines of, 'He's not scoring, should we drop him?' All these things come to mind. But right now, you have to stand by him. Sanju Samson has scored three centuries; it is not as if he hasn't proven himself. He is a proven player, and he is capable," Kaif remarked during a discussion on his YouTube channel.

Kaif cited the example of India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, who returned to form during the New Zealand series after enduring a barren run in previous assignments against Australia and South Africa. The former batter believes Samson should be afforded the same patience shown to Suryakumar, given his track record as a proven performer.

"Look at Suryakumar Yadav. He was the captain and out of form, but he maintained confidence in his game. He always used to say, 'I am not out of form; I am playing well and finding the middle of the bat, I am just out of runs.' He said this because he had faith in his ability. He knew that if he could just get one or two innings under his belt, he would be back on track. No batter reaches the number one ICC ranking without such self-belief. He demonstrated his skill, and everyone praised him for the player he is. The team continued to give him chances even during his slump, and he eventually found his rhythm again. The same will happen with Sanju Samson, I am certain of it," Kaif added.

The Ishan Kishan Factor

With wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan capitalising on his international return, suggestions have been made for him to replace Samson at the top of the order, potentially moving Shreyas Iyer into the middle order. However, Kaif is not in favour of the idea. He wants Samson to be given at least two more matches.

"Even though Ishan Kishan is back and people are calling for him to replace Sanju, I believe we should give Samson at least two more matches before making a final decision. After that, you can take whatever course you like. Sanju is a classy player who needs support right now. No player can score all the time. He deserves this opportunity because he hasn't always had a consistent run; he has been in and out of the side. When a player doesn't get regular opportunities, they can become nervous. Give him these two games, and if he remains out of form, he would likely admit himself that he shouldn't be playing.

I believe he should be given five consecutive innings. You are already winning-you have won three matches-so there is no pressure. There is no need to panic or make changes for the sake of finding an 'in-form' player. The Indian team has won three matches in a row comfortably. After the five-match T20 series is over, sit down and discuss the strategy moving forward. Dropping him now would be far too hasty."