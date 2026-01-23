India pacer Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable outing with the ball in the second T20I against New Zealand in Raipur on Friday. The left-arm quick conceded 18 runs in each of his first two overs. In the first over, Devon Conway hit him for three fours and a six; subsequently, Tim Seifert slammed him for four boundaries on the trot in Arshdeep's second over (the third of the match). Arshdeep now holds the joint record for conceding the most runs by an Indian pacer in the opening over of a T20I innings.

He equalled the unwanted feat set by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who leaked 18 runs against Ireland in 2022 when Paul Stirling took him to the cleaners.

Meanhile, Kuldeep Yadav returned to form with two timely strikes in the middle overs as India limited New Zealand to 208 for 6 on a good batting surface.

Rachin Ravindra (44 off 26) and skipper Mitchell Santner (47 not out off 27) took the attack to India in different phases of the game to ensure New Zealand got past 200-run mark.

Expecting heavy dew, skipper Suryakumar Yadav predictably opted to bowl with Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav playing instead of injured Axar Patel and rested Jasprit Bumrah.

Conway (19 off 9) and Seifert (24 off 13), fresh off BBL, got the Black Caps off to a flying start before falling in quick succession.

At 111/3 in 10 overs on a true surface, New Zealand looked on course for a total well over 200 but India were able to pull things back. Shivam Dube, the seventh bowling option introduced in the 12th over, got rid of the in-form Daryl Mitchell off a slower ball to build pressure on the opposition.

Santer ensued his team got 57 runs off the last five overs with a flurry of boundaries and a straight six off Hardik Pandya.

(With PTI Inputs)