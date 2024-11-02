Virat Kohli's knock in the first innings of the third Test against New Zealand came to an abrupt end as he was run out on just four runs. Kohli had walked in to bat in the final overs of Day 1, but was dismissed before Stumps could be called. Kohli, who is reputed for his running between the wickets, fell short of his ground after a direct hit by New Zealand pacer Matt Henry. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary, wasn't best pleased.

"What a waste of a wicket," Shastri said on commentary, speaking on the run out.

"India are committing harakiri in the final 10 minutes of the game," Shastri added. "Don't know what was going through his mind," he continued.

Kohli was dismissed in the final over of Day 1, leaving India four wickets down at Stumps.

What compiled India's misery was that they had sent out nightwatchman Mohammed Siraj after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got out, instead of Kohli. The decision backfired tremendously, as Siraj was dismissed first ball. Kohli also departing before Stumps ensured a troublesome end to a day that had been positive till then.

In what happened to be his 200th Test inning and 600th inning in international cricket, it was also the first time Kohli got run out in a home Test match.

Despite the setback at the end of Day 1, India fought back on Day 2 thanks to a counter-attack by Rishabh Pant (60) and Shubman Gill (90). Their efforts, along with a quickfire cameo by Washington Sundar, helped India gain a first innings lead for the first time in the series.

India were bowled out for 263, their innings ending with another poor misjudgment while running between the wickets as Akash Deep got out.

Ajaz Patel picked up five wickets for New Zealand.