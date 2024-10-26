India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was run out on duck after a mix-up with Virat Kohli on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand on Saturday. The incident happened in the 23rd over with India chasing a mammoth 359 target to level the series. Ajaz Patel bowled a good length ball to Kohli, who guided it towards short third man. Kohli looked at Pant, who was at non-striker's end, hoping to steal a single. Both trusted each other and went for the run. However, Mitchell Santner fired a throw towards the keeper's end and Tom Blundell did the rest. Pant seemed to be struggling despite making a desperate dive to get inside the crease.

The decision was referred to the third umpire and the replays confirmed that Pant was well short of the line when Blundell affected the run out.

Pant's unfortunate dismissal sparked a debate on social. While some blamed Pant for not refusing the single, others thought it was Kohli's fault.

Here's how internet reacted:

Before some clowns run the agenda , it was pant call and no one of both is to be blamed. pic.twitter.com/TOICvTzlBM — Parv | #RetainParv (@arrestagarkar) October 26, 2024

Clearly Virat Kohli's call



Don Rishabh Pant won marathon last year #INDvsNZ #RishabhPant

pic.twitter.com/bPRfwlSSfA — OG DHRUV(@103inHamilton) October 26, 2024

Rishabh Pant was again seen in a hurry even though he knew how serious the match was and now he will have to face Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room#pant #INDvsNZ #INDvsNZTEST #Kohli #viratkohli pic.twitter.com/6iIvv1j3z1 — Naveen Choudhary (@nvn_choudhary) October 26, 2024

Pant's dismissal reduced India to 127/5. Kohli was also dismissed 20 runs later after being trapped LBW by Mitchell Santner.

Earlier, the Black Caps fumbled to 255 all out inside the first hour of play on a turning pitch after resuming day three at 198-5, leaving India a glimmer of hope in Pune.

The highest successful Test chase for India at home was 387 against England at Chennai in 2008.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 and have never won a Test series in India.

India spinners Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between them, with Jadeja claiming three of the five to fall on Saturday morning.

Glenn Phillips hit an unbeaten 48 after starting the day on nine.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell added 11 to his overnight 30 before being bowled by Jadeja.

Jadeja soon got Santner for four and Ravichandran Ashwin took down Tim Southee for a duck.

The innings ended with the run-out of William O'Rourke, leaving Phillips stranded after a knock of four fours and two sixes.

(With AFP Inputs)