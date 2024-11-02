Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli was seen dancing to a popular Bollywood song 'My name is Lakhan' during Day 1 of the third Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai on Friday. In a video that has gone viral on social media, fans could be seen singing the song loudly from the stands. The camera then turned towards Kohli who could also be seen doing the hook step on the ground. This is not the first time that Kohli was caught on camera dancing on the field as he is well known for his funny antics.

Ravindra Jadeja bagged his 14th five-wicket haul and Washington Sundar claimed four wickets as India bowled out New Zealand for 235 on the opening day of the third and final Test of the 2024 series at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

We did it again! Making Virat Kohli groove to My Name is Lakhan! Wait for it#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lC2cGyTZWa — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrustappen33) November 1, 2024

Jadeja claimed 5-65 landing double strikes twice while Sundar, who bagged two wickets apiece in the morning and evening session for his 4-81 as the Indian bowlers exploited the turning track to the fullest.

New Zealand have to thank Will Young and Daryl Mitchell for going past the 200-run mark as they shared an 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Young scored a patient 71 while Mitchell top-scored with 82 off 129, hitting three fours and three sixes. Only four of New Zealand's batters reached double figures as the visitors lost six wickets for 76 runs.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke.