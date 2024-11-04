Team India's catastrophic performance against New Zealand in the 3-match Test series against New Zealand has raised many questions about the players' preparation. India comprehensively defeated Bangladesh in a 2-match Test series before gearing up for the New Zealand assignment. At the same time, there were suggestions of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the Duleep Trophy, as part of the preparations for the Bangladesh and New Zealand series. But, none of the four featured in the domestic competition, much to the disappointment of some experts.

After India's 0-3 series loss against the Kiwis, many former cricketers have suggested that lack of match practice is one of the biggest reasons behind the embarrassing result. Now, a report has suggested that all four of Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin, and Bumrah had agreed to feature in the Duleep Trophy but later withdrew their interest.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the selectors had made all arrangements for the quartet's participation in the Duleep Trophy, which was held in Bengaluru and Anantapur between September 5 and 22, but they withdrew, citing "lack of motivation."

"They should have had some practice, definitely. It's a long gap. I know we beat Bangladesh and therefore, it looked as if it was going to be a cakewalk against New Zealand," former India captain Sunil Gavaskar told the paper on Sunday. "But New Zealand, obviously, had a better attack, with cricketers who have played in India and in the IPL, who have a sense of what Indian pitches do," he further said.

The report further claims that Ravindra Jadeja was pulled out of the Duleep Trophy campaign by the selectors after Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah, and Ashwin's withdrawal.

Among those India stars who featured in the Test series against the Kiwis, the likes of Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar were part of the domestic tournament.

While Jadeja did manage to leave an impact in the game, producing a 10-wicket haul in the Mumbai Test (accumulating two innings), the likes of Rohit, Kohli, and Ashwin looked lackluster. Bumrah, on the other hand, had little help from the spin-friendly tracks.