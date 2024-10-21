Despite India collapsing to 46 all out with the bat in the first Test against New Zealand, many experts felt that the Indian bowling was also not up to par, as New Zealand piled up 402 in their first innings. Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwari stated that captain Rohit Sharma had got the playing XI wrong, and that the decision to exclude pacer Akash Deep was an incorrect one. In fact, he stated that it was a decision that could've affected Akash Deep's confidence. "Akash Deep's confidence must've suffered a big blow when he found out he wasn't part of the playing XI against Bangladesh," said Tiwary, speaking on the Cricbuzz YouTube channel.

"He was outstanding in the Bangladesh series, and his confidence would've been sky-high. Having seen the conditions on Day 1, he would've been shocked to find out that he'd been dropped from the team," Tiwary added.

Tiwary further pointed out a worrying stat for pacer Mohammed Siraj, and implied that perhaps he should be rested for a game or two.

"Siraj has not picked a single wicket in the second innings in Tests this year. It's disappointing. He should have been rested for a few games, so that he gets the time to focus on his game, his release and his areas," said Tiwary.

While Tiwary stated that Rohit had admitted to misreading the pitch, he should've been better guided by coach Gautam Gambhir.

"Rohit Sharma admitted in the press conference that he had misread the pitch, which resulted in the incorrect playing XI.

"Good captains also make mistakes, because a lot of things go through your mind. Here, the role of the coach to give constant guidance is very important, but I don't know why that did not happen," said Tiwary.

"Sometimes I don't understand the decisions. Common sense seems to be lacking. What the coach or captain is trying to prove, is beyond my understanding," he continued.

India have two more Tests remaining in the series against New Zealand to make a comeback.