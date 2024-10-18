In a major boost for the Indian team, star wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is likely to bat in the second innings of the ongoing 1st Test against New Zealand. Amid concerns over his fitness, Pant was seen taking throwdowns during Tea break on Day 3, and was also padded up in the dressing room. Pant was carried off the field on Day 2 due to a knee injury. He did not take the field on Day 3 as Dhruv Jurel returned to keep the gloves during New Zealand.

Since the ICC only allows a mid-match replacement in case of a concussion, Jurel can't bat in place of Pant in the second innings as a result.

However, in a welcome news for the Indian cricket fans, Pant is most likely to bat on Day 4. In a viral video, Pant was seen taking throwdowns.

Pant will join Sarfaraz Khan in the middle for the first ball on Day 4. Sarfaraz was unbeaten on 70 as Virat Kohli was dismissed off the last ball before stumps on Day 3.

Kohli was batting on 70 before Glenn Phillips got the better of him, leaving everyone inside the stadium, including India captain Rohit Sharma, stunned.

Kohli, who batted at No. 3 for the second time in this Test, turned the tables after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

Prior to this match, Kohli had last batted at No. 3 in 2016 and had a modest average of 19.40 in that position. However, he showcased his class in the second innings, notching up his first Test half-century since December 2023. Alongside Sarfaraz Khan, Kohli forged a crucial partnership of 136 runs that revived India's innings.

Needing 53 runs to surpass the 9,000-run mark, Kohli reached his half-century off 70 balls, featuring five boundaries and a majestic six off Ajaz Patel. He then carefully accumulated the additional three runs needed to reach the milestone, taking a further nine balls.

Kohli became the 18th player to score 9,000 runs in Test cricket and joined Joe Root and Steve Smith as the only active players in this exclusive club. He also became the fourth Indian to achieve this feat, following in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

(With ANI Inputs)