Team India suffered a batting collapse on Day 2 of the 1st Test against New Zealand, bowled out for paltry total of 46 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Matt Henry took a five-wicket haul while William O'Rourke grabbed four scalps as the Indian team registered its lowest Test total on home soil. Rohit Sharma's decision to bat backfired as four of India's top seven batters were all dismissed for a duck, including star batter Virat Kohli, who perished after playing nine balls.

With Shubman Gill out of the team due to a stiff back, Kohli walked out to bat at no. 3 with Sarfaraz Khan taking his spot at no. 4.

After India's collapse, former captain Anil Kumble suggested playing Kohli out of position was a mistake. The spin great, however, claimed that India missed a solid player in that position, someone like a Cheteshwar Pujara, to tackle the new ball.

"Virat Kohli should have batted at No. 4, he is your number one batter at that position. For the number three position, [you need] someone like Cheteshwar Pujara, who did so well for so many years playing there. 100 Test matches because he would have been there today, then I don't think he would have gone looking to hit the ball," Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

Kumble was also critical of the Indian batters' approach, who according to him were trying to play everyball.

"He would allow the ball to come on and that's where you miss someone like that (Pujara). Kind of an approach today. And India is certainly in a spot of bother here," he added.

Meanwhille, New Zealand powered into a lead of 134 on Day 2 after the opening day was called off due to rain.

Opener Devon Conway hit 91 before being bowled while he attempted a reverse sweep off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on a dramatic day two in Bengaluru.

New Zealand were 180-3 at stumps with Rachin Ravindra on 22 and Daryl Mitchell on 14 when bad light stopped play in an extended session.

(With AFP Inputs)