The fourth day of the ongoing 1st Test between India and New Zealand came to a pre-mature conclusion after bad light initially stopped play, before heavy rain led to early stumps in Bengaluru. Just four balls after New Zealand began their pursuit of 107, the on-field umpires took the reading on the light meter and went off the field, with dark clouds hovering over the stadium. The Indian players expressed their disappointment over the same. However, rain arrived and became heavy to bring an early end to the day's play.

New Zealand were 0/0 after captain Tom Latham survived four deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, including an lbw appeal. However, the visitors have enough time to chase down the total with one full day of play left on Sunday.

However, rain might have the final say on the outcome of the match. According to AccuWeather, rain is likely to return on the final day, with the forecast predicting an 80 per cent chance of downpour.

In addition, the sky is likely to be under cloud cover throughout the day. "Mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm," AccuWeather's forecast suggested.

Here's the hourly weather forecast for Day 5:

If no play is possible on Day 5, the match will end in a draw. For New Zealand, that result would be feel like a missed opportunity.

While the Indian team would give its 100 per cent on Day 5 to force a result, a draw wouldn't be a bad outcome for them, especially considering that the hosts were bowled out for a paltry of 46 in the first inning.

New Zealand were rewarded for their patience after Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant hammered the bowlers in the first two sessions on Day 4.

Sarfaraz, who struck 150, and the left-handed Pant, who hit 99, put on 177 runs for the fourth wicket to overhaul India's big deficit of 356 before the second new ball did the trick for the Black Caps.

Sarfaraz, who hit his first ton in four Test appearances, fell soon after reaching 150 when he was caught at cover off Tim Southee.

O'Rourke denied Pant his century with a delivery from around the wicket that took the edge of the bat and rattled the stumps and then got KL Rahul out for 12 on the stroke of tea.

Pant came in to bat after resting on Friday with a knee injury.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O'Rourke took three wickets each to bowl out India for 462 in the final session in Bengaluru.

(With AFP Inputs)