Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has pointed out a big 'Achilles' heel' in the Indian cricket team. As India suffered a thumping 8-wicket defeat to New Zealand, Ali not only spoke about the batting worries, but also a problem with the bowling attack. Ali mentioned that although Jasprit Bumrah reminded him of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, he did not have a good enough pace bowling partner. Basit also spoke about the challenge that recently-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir will face after such a defeat.

"The eight-over spell that Bumrah bowled reminded me of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. But India need to take into consideration that they will need two pace bowlers alongside him when they go to Australia. At the moment, he does not have a good pace bowling partner," said Basit, speaking on his YouTube channel.

While Mohammed Siraj has been Jasprit Bumrah's pace bowling partner across formats in recent years, the absence of Mohammed Shami may have been felt by India.

"Shami getting fit before the Australia tour will be crucial for India," added Basit.

While Akash Deep emerged as an option during the series against Bangladesh, India have also named Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna as part of their travelling reserves for the New Zealand Test series.

Basit Ali also pointed out that it would be interesting to see how Gambhir deals with such a defeat, specially after the team got bowled out for their lowest-ever total at home.

"Now that India have lost a Test, all the guns will be pointed at KL Rahul. Let's see how Gautam Gambhir tackles this. Rahul Dravid tackled it very well. Ahead of the Australia tour, this defeat has come as an eye-opener for Gautam Gambhir," said Basit.

Advertisement

India have not lost or drawn a Test series at home in over 12 years, and still have a chance to come back against New Zealand with two more Tests remaining.