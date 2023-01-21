India delivered a clinical performance against New Zealand in the second ODI in Raipur as they won the game by eight wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series. First, Indian bowlers restricted the Blackcaps to just 108 all out in 34.3 overs. Then India captain Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 51 as India coasted to the target in just 20.1 overs. This is India's seventh consecutive ODI series win at home since 2019. The match was also witness to a strange incident as a kid ran on to the pitch during India's innings with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the crease. The boy ran and hugged Rohit Sharma before being taken away by security.

Watch: Young Fan Invades Pitch, Hugs Rohit Sharma During 2nd ODI vs NZ

A fan invaded and Rohit Sharma told the security to just let me go, "he's a kid".#RohitSharma #ICC #IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/11ae0TERUJ — avinash madiwal (@madiwal_avinash) January 21, 2023

After coming under a severe assault at the back-end of the New Zealand chase in the first ODI, the Indian bowlers unleashed their fury to skittle out the visitors for 108 in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on Saturday. The Indian new ball bowlers ran riot on a pitch that had decent grass cover, making use of the favourable bowling conditions on offer. Mohammad Shami was the wreaker-in-chief, scalping three wickets. Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each. While Siraj, Kuldeep and Shardul took one wicket each.

Opting to bowl first, the Indian pace attack made sure that the decision to field stood right as they ran through the New Zealand batting lineup, with Shami drawing first blood. The right-arm pacer got the hosts to a flying start, dismissing Finn Allen for a duck.

Mohammed Siraj struck in the sixth over to get rid of Henry Nicholls 2(17), giving the hosts their second breakthrough. The Hyderabad-born speedster has been making the ball talk, putting the batters in a spot of bother with incredible spells in the last few ODIs.

Shami continued to be a menace for the batters as he got rid of Daryl Mitchell 1(3) in the seventh over. The Kiwi batter got a leading edge while looking to play the ball through the on-side and the ball popped up to Shami who completed the catch to add a second wicket to his tally.

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Wrestler Asks Politician Brinda Karat To Leave Stage - "It's Athletes' Protest"