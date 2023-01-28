It was a poor outing for the Indian cricket team against new Zealand in the first T20I in Ranchi on Friday. New Zealand scored 176 batting first, while India could manage only 155/9 in 20 overs. The match also turned out to be quite a damp squib for India's talented left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh. The fast bowler gave away 51 runs in four overs. He even bowled two wides and one no ball and had an economy rate of 12.80 RPO.

Former India players Sanjay Bangar and Mohamed Kaif pointed out some mistakes in Arshdeep's bowling style.

"Arshdeep wasn't much effective today. He has built a reputation with wide yorkers that trouble the batters but today, he bowled mostly in the zone. I think he needs to think about his bowling a bit and make decisions wisely. It's a journey. You may have a good start but there will be games where your skillsets will be tested. It depends upon you how much you believe in yourself and work on the basics. If he works on these factors, he might come out as a better batter," Bangar said in a discussion on Star Sports.

Former India star Mohammad Kaif pointed to a technical aspect of his game.

"Arshdeep is a kind of bowler who has a longer run-up which means he might face stepping issues. He's also wasting energy running for so long. The main reason behind those over-stepping is his long run-up. And as he changes angle too much, sometimes round the wicket, sometimes over. So, he needs to work on the basics and stay a bit relaxed. He is a good bowler but didn't have a great day," Kaif said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Bangar agreed: "Like Kaif said, his run-up is longer than required. A bowler needs to rediscover his ideal run-up. When you are a progressing fast-bowler and don't have much power in the body, then run from a longer distance to create momentum. When the power increase, there is a confusion regarding run-up."

Featured Video Of The Day

Does India Need A Safety Net In Batting?