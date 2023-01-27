Former Indian cricket team all-rounder Irfan Pathan was all praise for Hardik Pandya after his crucial cameo during the third ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Indore. Pandya slammed 54 off just 38 deliveries to take the hosts to a mammoth total of 385/9 and his innings was filled with three boundaries and three sixes. Pathan pointed out the all-round threat that Pandya provides for Team India and even appreciated his style and approach during the quick fire knock.

"He is an extremely crucial player. You need a player who can both bat and bowl to get the balance. It is very difficult to find the ability that Hardik Pandya provides to the Indian team. You will find very few players like him in world cricket. He first showed his might in batting. The shots he played, the straight pull he hit - he was playing tennis on the cricket ground. It was an exceptional shot and after that also he showed his power and range in the other shots," Pathan told Star Sports.

Pandya also delivered with the ball as he castled Kiwi opener Finn Allen in the first over of the innings. Pathan observed that the all-rounder has developed his game to the point where he is no longer bothered by the old ball.

"If he is in form, it is extremely difficult to stop him. The knock came at the right time and fast as well because the other batters were finding it difficult to score against the old ball, but Hardik Pandya did not have that much difficulty," Pathan added.

