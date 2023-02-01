India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been a highly impressive bowler over the last few assignments. Be it T20 cricket or ODIs, the wrist-spinner has left a huge impact on the team management, selectors, as well as his fans. As part of the T20I series against New Zealand, Kuldeep proved that he is truly back as a performer in the shortest format. During one of the matches against the Kiwis, the spinner encountered a new chant from fans while fielding at the boundary rope which certainly made him chuckle.

The craze of cricket in India is such that fans continue to come up with chants for players. It was one such occasion for Kuldeep as a fan said: “Arey Kuldeep bhai. Arey bhai, tera dhyan kidhar hai, tera fan idhar hai”.

Kuldeep certainly found the chant amusing. Here's the video of the incident:

Kuldeep's performances have been such that many former India stars are backing him to make it to India's squad for the ODI World Cup that takes place this year.

"Absolutely, you can do three and three. It is definitely on because they are quality bowlers. Kuldeep and Chahal bring with them a lot of experience. The guy who comes to bat at No. 7 is an all-rounder," Mohammad Kaif said on Star Sports.

"With Washington Sundar being there, you can play around because you have got a batter at No. 7. You need batting till No. 7 only in T20 cricket because the No. 8 does not get to bat. So you have a solid batter at No. 7," he added.

In the ODI series against New Zealand, Kuldeep was India's joint-highest wicket-taker, taking 6 scalps in 3 matches.

