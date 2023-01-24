Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI century after more than three years during the third match between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday. Rohit looked completely in control against the New Zealand bowlers and with the help of 9 fours and 6 sixes, he was able to reach the milestone in just 83 deliveries. The dressing room erupted in celebration after Rohit reached his century and one of the celebrations that really stood apart was that of Suryakumar Yadav. While it was difficult to understand what he meant with his gestures, a lot of users on social media speculated that he was trying to tell Rohit to stay there and convert his century into an even bigger knock.

After completing century, Suryakumar Yadav was asking for double century from Rohit Sharma. What a great bond of Ro 💙 and Surya dada 😭🙏. pic.twitter.com/AKdhV0XGQ7 — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) January 24, 2023

Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI century in three years while Shubman Gill continued his explosive run to power India to 385 for nine in the third and final game against New Zealand.

The two put up a belligerent 212-run opening stand as Rohit (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020. Gill (112 off 78) got his fourth ODI hundred.

Gill hit four fours and a six to plunder 22 runs off Lockie Ferguson in the eighth over, symbolising the kind of form the 23-year-old has been in lately. The youngster didn't have to even time the ball for it to run to the boundary. After three fours, he launched the short ball for an upper-cut six.

He reached his half-century when he drove the ball square off extra cover for a stylish four. A couple of overs later Rohit, too, brought up his fifty with a flat six over Mitchell Santner's head.

With the outfield quick and the wicket flat, the rather inexperienced New Zealand bowling unit had no answers to the Indian openers' carnage.

India raced to 200 with Rohit and Gill sharing 22 fours and 11 sixes between them.

Matching each other's strike rates, the 26th over saw both Rohit and Gill getting their centuries. Rohit pulled away to deep square to get to his century. Three balls later, Gill got to the triple-figure mark, his third in four innings.

(With PTI inputs)

