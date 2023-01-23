India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after beating New Zealand by eight wickets in Raipur on Sunday. After being put in to bat, the Kiwis were bowled out for a paltry total of 108. In reply, captain Rohit Sharma made light work of the modest target, hitting a composed half-century, while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to take India across the finishing line. After the conclusion of the match, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed Rohit, saying that the modest total allowed him to play freely.

Irfan suggested that Rohit did well to bat on track which could've been tricky while chasing under the lights, and also pointed out the only mistake made by the 35-year-old.

"He made only one mistake when the ball hit his pads, there was an lbw appeal, they wanted to take the DRS but didn't take it. But other than that, he looked in complete control, we saw amazing shots, on the up on the offside and the leg side. I am repeatedly saying that you shouldn't worry too much about Rohit Sharma's form at all. This was his first half-century while chasing against New Zealand and it came at the right time. It wasn't easy to bat under these conditions as the ball was moving a lot under the lights. But, there was no scoreboard pressure and he achieved the milestone," Pathan said while speaking on the post-match show.

Rohit was dismissed on 51 (50) by Henry Shipley.

India and New Zealand will now square off in the third and final ODI on Tuesday.

