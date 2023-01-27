After claiming a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs against New Zealand, Team India is all set to take on the same rivals in a three-match T20I series, starting from Friday. With the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will once again be donning the captain's cap, with Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy. The hosts had thrashed Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20Is, earlier this month under Hardik's captaincy. With Prithvi Shaw getting named in the squad, it will be interesting to see who will be sealing a spot in the Playing XI for the first T20I match on Friday in Ranchi.

Here's our predicted India XI for the first T20I:

Shubman Gill: The 23-year-old right-hander impressed everyone with his heroics in the ODI series against New Zealand, where he bagged the Player of the Series award. However, in the last T20Is against Sri Lanka, Gill could only manage scores like 7, 5, and 46 but he is definitely capable of playing a bigger innings.

Ishan Kishan: In the absence of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan holds the responsibility of wicketkeeping. Apart from this, he is known for playing powerful knocks but he miserably failed in the recent T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar Yadav: The star batter entertained everyone with his brilliant century against Sri Lanka in the third T20I match. Surya took just 51 balls and played an unbeaten knock of 112* runs to join the elite of batters with three or more tons in the shortest format.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Rahul Tripathi: The right-handed batter made his international debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka but failed to leave a mark as he was dismissed for just 5 runs. However, he played a quick knock of 35 off 16 balls in the third match.

Hardik Pandya: The skipper failed to impress in the T20Is against Sri Lanka and scored only 45 runs in three matches. Apart from this, he also scalped two wickets in the third match.

Deepak Hooda: The right-handed batter played a fiery knock of 41 not out off 23 balls in the first match, but failed to repeat his heroics in the second and third T20I. Hooda would be eager to put up another good show.

Kuldeep Yadav: Despite the presence of Washington Sundar, who is a spin allrounder, the team management might be tempted to use Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm wrist spinner can form a lethal combo with Chahal

Arshdeep Singh: The young India pacer had a forgettable outing in the second T20I, where he registered an unwanted hat-trick of no-balls. However, he made a brilliant comeback in the third match and scalped three wickets and leaked only 20 runs in 2.4 overs.

Shivam Mavi: He made his international debut in the first T20I and impressed all with his figures of 4/22. But went wicketless in the next two games.

Umran Malik: The Jammu and Kashmir pacer scalped seven wickets in three matches against Sri Lanka and impressed everyone with his fiery pace.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The veteran spinner scalped three wickets in the T20Is against Sri Lanka. He needs to prove his mettle.

Featured Video Of The Day

"No Compromise": Yogeshwar Dutt On Harassment Allegations Against Wrestling Chief