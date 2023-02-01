Rahul Tripathi pulled off a brilliant scoop shot reminiscent of Suryakumar Yadav's trademark gameplay during the third T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. With Lockie Ferguson delivering a ball slightly outside the off stump, Tripathi quickly shuffled across and with a deft touch, guided it for a six over fine leg. It was a shot that reminded the commentators on his teammate Suryakumar and although he was ultimately dismissed by Ish Sodhi after scoring 44 off just 22 deliveries, his quick-fire innings earned him praises from the spectators.

Shubman Gill slammed his maiden half century to guide India to a brilliant start to their innings. Along with Tripathi, the youngster added valuable runs at the top of the innings and after his partner was caught in the deep, he carried on to reach the milestone in just 35 balls with the help of seven boundaries which were distributed almost equally all around the ground.

India captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the series-deciding third T20 International here on Wednesday.

India made one change, bringing back Umran Malik in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.

The visitors too made one change, with Ben Lister replacing Jacob Duffy.

India: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner.

(With PTI inputs)

