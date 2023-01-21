India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Very full and on middle. Glenn Phillips drives it straight down past mid on for four.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on leg, Bracewell pulls it to square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On off, defended out.
14.3 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off. Bracewell drives it to cover where Virat Kohli dives to his left to stop.
14.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and outside off, nips away. Bracewell looks to push it away but misses.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Bracewell pushes it to cover.
Drinks! And breathe! What a start for India! Astonishing! The Indians are making the ball talk and the Kiwis have completely lost their vocals. They are five down and we are not even halfway mark. These two batters need to stamp some authority. India will look to rattle New Zealand quickly.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden for Pandya! Full and on middle, it is pushed to mid on.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Swings and misses! Short of a length and outside off. Phillips flashes and misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off. Phillips punches it to cover.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Phillips taps it to point.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Phillips defends it to cover.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Nearly another one! Shardul Thakur pushes it full, outside off. Bracewell thinks to drive again but misses it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Thakur slants it outside off. Bracewell lets it go.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Length and on off. Bracewell defends it out.
12.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Bracewell stays back and blocks.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pitched up, outside off. Bracewell drives it in the vacant cover region for a boundary.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
11.6 overs (0 Run) This is around the 5th stump channel. Glenn Phillips looks to drive but misses.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Drops it short and on middle. Glenn Phillips leaves it.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off. Glenn Phillips lets it go.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glenn Phillips showing intent! Short and on middle. Glenn Phillips looks to pull but gets a top edge behind the keeper for a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short ball, outside off, swinging away. Left alone for a wide.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shows aggression! Pitched up, outside off. Glenn Phillips drives it past point for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On middle. Bracewell leans and solidly blocks.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Bracewell blocks it out.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on middle. Michael Bracewell lets it go.
10.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! New Zealand what are you doing? This is horrendous! Latham showed composure but is teased by an away angling delivery. Latham pokes and Shubman Gill takes his second catch at first slip. This is not looking good.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle. Latham uses his feet and blocks it out.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
