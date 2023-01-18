India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (2 Runs) Two runs to end the over! Full and outside off, this is pushed to deep cover.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Another single as Yadav works it to fine leg.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Gill glances it to fine leg for one.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Yadav punches it to covers for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to the left of mid off for one.
24.1 overs (2 Runs) Slower ball on middle. Gill works it to deep square leg for a couple.
23.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Gill whips it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
23.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Yadav pulls it to fine leg for one.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up, outside off, this is pushed to sweeper cover for one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Gill dabs it to point.
23.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill is different class! Full and on middle. Gill flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on off, Yadav pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Gill prods to defend but inside edges it to square leg for one.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Yadav eases it to long on for a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
22.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Yadav dealing in boundaries! On middle, this is swept to deep square leg for a boundary.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Gill eases it to long on for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, kept out.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! On middle, this is flicked to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, pushed through covers for a single.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Full and on off, this is driven through covers for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
20.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit through covers for a boundary.
20.4 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed back to the bowler.
20.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket for one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to point for one more.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Going down the leg side. Gill helps it on its way to the fine leg fence.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs New Zealand, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, India are 155/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.