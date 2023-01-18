India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs New Zealand, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Blocked out.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the middle. Full and on middle. Gill smashes it over mid on for a boundary.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gill tries to hit it straight, this is on middle. Gill plays off the inner half of the bat and over mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, tucked to mid-wicket.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, nudged to square leg for one.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pierces through the gap! Kohli with his first boundary! Pitched up, outside off. Kohli steps forward and drives it through covers for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) 12 runs off the over! Good start by India! Full and on off, Kohli works it to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit to long on for one.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uses the feet! Tossed up, angling on middle. Gill skips down and hits straight down the ground to long on for four.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, Kohli drives it to long off for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A single as this is hit to long off.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary! Strays it on the pads, Gill pulls it late and past square leg for a boundary. Played it very late.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Goes full and on middle, this is drilled to mid on.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, bunted past square leg for one.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sliding down the leg side. Gill misses his flick.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Kohli is off the mark! This is full and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around off, nips in. Kohli looks to flick but gets hit high on the back pad.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A bumper to welcome Kohli. He lets it go.
Virat Kohli walks out.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rohit goes! Yet another start for him but fails to make the most of it. This is full and on middle at 140 clicks. Rohit tries to play through the line but was a touch early to his shot and loses his control. The ball goes high up in the air and to mid on where Daryl Mitchell takes the skier. New Zealand break the stand.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flat and on off, Gill pushes it to cover. A quick over comes to an end. Just one off it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to cover.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, arm ball. Gill punches it back to the bowler.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and on middle, a bit slower and Rohit works it to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, blocked out.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Slanting on middle, Rohit pulls it behind square leg for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off. Rohit pushes it to long off for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rohit edges his drive to third man for one.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Rohit races to 31. Fuller and outside off. This is lofted over mid off for a one bounce four.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle. Rohit steps across and drills it to mid on. Tickner has been disciplined.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Rohit blocks it to mid-wicket.
Follow the India vs New Zealand, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 23.2 overs, India are 143/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs New Zealand, 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.