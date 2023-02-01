Team India take on New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After losing the first game in Ranchi by 21 runs, the Hardik Pandya-led side levelled the series in Lucknow with a last-over finish. Asked to bowl first, the Hardik Pandya-led side restricted the visitors for 99/8 in 20 overs. However, the hosts also lost some wickets in the chase but Suryakumar Yadav anchored the innings and took Team India across the line with one ball remaining. The hosts look to clinch the series and pull off a famous double over the Kiwis, having already won the ODI series 3-0. Interestingly, the Kiwis are yet to win a bilateral series of any format in India.

When will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be played on Wednesday, February 1.

Where will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

