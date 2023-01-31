After a crushing loss in the first T20I against New Zealand, India edged past the Mitchell Santner-led visitors in the second T20I to level the three-match series. The Hardik Pandya-led side will hope for the winning momentum to continue in the decider too, which will be in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. In both the T20Is, opener Shubman Gill failed to leave a mark, getting out for scores of 7 and 11. It is far cry from the terrific form that he displayed in the ODI format recently, where he scored a double ton and a ton against the Blackcaps.

Former Pakistan spinnr Danish Kaneria believes that Indian management can give a chance to Prithvi Shaw, who is also part of the squad, in place of Gill.

"You've seen how Shubman Gill plays. Prithvi Shaw is an exciting young cricketer. He is known for his attacking game. You can give him a chance in Shubman Gill's place. Shaw has the flair. If he plays consistently, he can do wonders," Danish Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"No doubt Shubman Gill is a great batter, but he needs to look at the flaws in his batting. He needs to work on playing against spin bowlers. India has won, but there is a need for improvement. At times, there'll be difficult conditions."

Former India player Gautam Gambhir also feels Gill's 'basic game' suits ODI cricket more than T20 cricket. On the contrary, Prithvi Shaw is a player whose 'basic game' suits the shortest format more.

"He still hasn't found his feet in T20 format, when it comes to playing international cricket. Sometimes you have to play at a different tempo. His basic game suits 50-over format. Someone like Prithvi Shaw, his basic instinctive game is made for T20 cricket. Shubman Gill is someone whose basic game is made for 50-over format. How quickly he learns and adapts to this format will decide whether he will be able to play all the three formats," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

