Team India registered a 12-run victory over New Zealand in the first ODI on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side posted a huge total of 349/8 in 50 overs, courtesy of the 208-run knock from Shubman Gill. It was Gill's maiden ODI double ton as he also became the youngest player in the world to achieve the landmark. Later, New Zealand were bundled out for 337 after Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball and scalped four wickets.

As the team now gears up for the second ODI on Saturday, former India batter Wasim Jaffer stated that skipper Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan, who all failed to register big scores in the first match, should now take some "responsibility".

"Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav will have to take responsibility. Even Hardik Pandya, although he was a bit unlucky with the way he got out in the first match," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer further stated that he would really like to see Rohit scoring a century as the India skipper had last reached the triple figures in January 2020.

"The other three certainly have to step up. It has been a long time since we saw a century from Rohit in ODI cricket. He is batting well but we have not got to see a three-digit figure from him," said Jaffer.

Coming to the match, India looked to be coasting to victory with New Zealand in deep trouble at 131-6 while chasing 350 after host opener Gill made just the 10th double hundred in ODI history.

Disciplined early spells by India fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj restricted New Zealand before Michael Bracewell's late fireworks gave them hope of a sensational win.

Finn Allen struck a breezy 40 at the top of the order but New Zealand were facing a heavy defeat once Siraj removed Latham for the sixth wicket.

Bracewell was then joined by left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, who hit 57 of 45 balls as part of an impressive 162-run partnership before falling to Siraj.

Bracewell smacked 12 fours and 10 sixes but finished on the losing side as Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-46.

With the win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

(With AFP Inputs)

