India take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series, starting Wednesday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The other two matches will be held in Ranchi and Kolkata. This is the first assignment for newly appointed Team India coach Rahul Dravid and T20I captain Rohit Sharma. Both men are addressing the media before the start of the series. It is a fresh beginning for the team in the shortest format after India's disappointing and early exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup, which was played in UAE and Oman. The tournament saw the end of Virat Kohli's reign as captain in the shortest format as he stepped down from the role. Ravi Shastri's tenure as Team India's head coach also ended with the tournament. Both Dravid and Rohit will have their sights firmly on the T20 World Cup, which will be held in less than a year's time in Australia and this series will mark the beginning of the preparations for the same.

November 16 2021 16:03 (IST) Recap Of Today's Big News Ahead Of 1st T20I! New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the three-match T20I series to focus on the following two-match Test series that begins on November 25 in Kanpur. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the three-match T20I series to focus on the following two-match Test series that begins on November 25 in Kanpur. Click to read full story Share Link

November 16 2021 16:00 (IST) Rahul Dravid At The Helm! This will be the first time new head coach Rahul Dravid, who replaced Ravi Shastri, will address the media after his appointment. This will be the first time new head coach Rahul Dravid, who replaced Ravi Shastri, will address the media after his appointment. Share Link

November 16 2021 15:58 (IST) Hello and Welcome! Welcome to the live blog of the Team India press conference where new head coach Rahul Dravid and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma will be addressing the media ahead of the first T20I in Jaipur tomorrow. Welcome to the live blog of the Team India press conference where new head coach Rahul Dravid and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma will be addressing the media ahead of the first T20I in Jaipur tomorrow. Share Link