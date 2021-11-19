Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs New Zealand In Ranchi
IND vs NZ T20 Live Match Score: India look to take a 2-0 unassailable lead against New Zealand in Ranchi.
India vs New Zealand Score Updates: Rohit Sharma led India to a five-wicket win in the first T20I.© Instagram
India will be looking to clinch the series vs New Zealand in Ranchi as they take on the 2021 T20 World Cup finalists in the second T20I match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Rohit Sharma started his journey as the full-time T20I captain of Team India in fine fashion with a five-wicket win in Jaipur. The new-look Indian team welcomed back the likes of Shreyas Iyer into the side, who was recovering from an injury. Venkatesh Iyer didn't have much to show as he stayed at the crease for a brief period in the last over of the match and also wasn't picked to bowl by Rohit. New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to get back on the winning track and challenge the home team with a much better display. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score Updates From JSCA International Stadium Complex In Ranchi
2nd T20I, New Zealand in India, 3 T20I Series, 2021, Nov 19, 2021
IND
NZ
0/0 (0.0)
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
India won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
IND 64%
NZ 36%
Batsman
Bowler
- 18:31 (IST)Rohit wins the toss, opts to bowl firstRohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first yet again in the second T20I match in RanchiDew could be a factor in the second innings for the bowling side
- 18:30 (IST)What the Pitch holds for teams in Ranchi in 2nd T20IPitch Report from Ranchi:The average score at this venue is 155, it's a big ground with big dimensions. There's very little grass on the wicket, it'll be a good pitch for spinners and bowlers who can bowl cutters. The team bowling first might extract some purchase as compared to the team bowling second. Looks a tacky wicket
- 18:23 (IST)India's Predicted XI for the 2ns T20IIndia can retain the side that won in Jaipur and keep the winning combination intactVenkatesh Iyer can be expected to make the cut once again and prove his worth at the international level
- 18:12 (IST)Hello and welcome to the 2nd T20I between India & NZWelcome folks to the second T20I clash between India and New Zealand in RanchiBoth teams will want to put up a clinical performance today. India outsmarted the visitors by five wickets in the first match in Jaipur on the back brilliant performances by Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran AshwinSo stay tuned for for some intense cricketing action as we bring to you the Live Blog !
