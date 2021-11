India will be looking to clinch the series vs New Zealand in Ranchi as they take on the 2021 T20 World Cup finalists in the second T20I match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. Rohit Sharma started his journey as the full-time T20I captain of Team India in fine fashion with a five-wicket win in Jaipur. The new-look Indian team welcomed back the likes of Shreyas Iyer into the side, who was recovering from an injury. Venkatesh Iyer didn't have much to show as he stayed at the crease for a brief period in the last over of the match and also wasn't picked to bowl by Rohit. New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to get back on the winning track and challenge the home team with a much better display. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Score Updates From JSCA International Stadium Complex In Ranchi