India captain Virat Kohli dubbed the team's performance in the second Test against the visiting New Zealanders as "clinical". On Monday, India beat New Zealand by a massive 372 runs in Mumbai -- their biggest ever margin of win in Tests by runs -- to win the two-match Test series 1-0. New Zealand had managed to eke out a draw by the skin of their teeth in the opening Test in Kanpur, but were soundly thrashed in the second with hosts India dominating from the outset.

"To come back with a win again, it's a great feeling and a clinical performance. You want individuals to step up. The first Test was good, and it was a clinical performance here. We discussed the performance and the opposition played out a good draw. The bowlers tried all their best, but the Kiwi batsmen stuck it out really well in Kanpur," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Here there was more bounce and the fast bowlers got assistance as well, so it gave us a better chance to win the Test match."

This was India's first Test win under new head coach Rahul Dravid, and Kohli said that the mindset of the Indian team remains the same.

"The mindset is the same to take Indian cricket forward, even with the new management. It's important to keep the standards of Indian cricket and make sure it's always growing," said the Indian skipper.

India will now shift their focus to the tour of South Africa where they will play three Tests and as many ODIs. The first Test starts on December 26 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

"South Africa is a good challenge. We built it up in England and South Africa last time, and Australia was an accumulation of all that experience. South Africa is a tough challenge and a win that we want to achieve as a team. Hopefully we can play in South Africa the way we know we can play, and win the series," Kohli said.