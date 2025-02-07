In a rare development, India batter Virat Kohli missed the first ODI against England on Thursday due to a knee injury. Kohli was seen training with a strapped knee ahead of the start of the match. Kohli then decided to inform the team management that he wasn't feeling 100% ready. Hence, Shreyas Iyer was given the nod in his place. Later during the day, Kohli was spotted engaging in an animated chat with former England batter Kevin Pietersen, who is working in the series as a commentator. The video gave fans a reason to chuckle.

The fan-shot video showed Virat and Pietersen discussing the former's injury before jokes started flowing. The two exchanged a few laughs, entertaining the crowd as well.

What are they even talking about?

The video did make fans wonder what the two were talking about other than the knee issue.

India vice-captain Shubman Gill was also asked about Kohli's injury in the post-match press conference. He said that Kohli will definitely be fit in time for the second match.

"When he woke up in the morning, he had some swelling in his knee," Gill said. "He was fine till yesterday's practice session. There's nothing to worry. He will definitely be fit for the next game."

Kohli's injury is a concern for the team as the Champions Trophy is due to start on February 19 in Pakistan with India playing all their matches in Dubai from February 20.

The management would hope that Kohli's knee injury is not too serious and he is good to go in the remaining two matches of the showdown against England. The second game is in Cuttack on February 9, followed by the series-finale in Ahmedabad on February 12.

"Unfortunately Kohli not playing, a right knee problem that happened last night," skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, surprising everyone.

The BCCI, known for divulging only the bare minimum, came up with a one-line statement, which added nothing more to what Rohit had revealed.

"Virat Kohli was unavailable for selection for the 1st ODI due to a sore right knee, the Board update read.

It is understood that Kohli didn't bat for a long time due to apparent discomfort during Wednesday's nets. On Thursday before the match, his right knee was seen heavily strapped when he came out to do some shuttle sprints.

He didn't look comfortable and hobbled a bit with physio Kamlesh Jain keeping a close watch on his movements.

The 36-year-old hasn't yet been taken for scans.

