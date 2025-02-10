Since the start of the ODI series between India and England, Virat Kohli has had quite a few boundary-rope talks with Kevin Pietersen. As the duo was spotted engaging in a conversation in Cuttack yet again on Sunday, speculations over 'real estate chatter in London' arose. Even former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that Kohli might be seeking an understanding of real estate in London from Pietersen. When the England great was asked this question directly, he expressed his disappointment and brushed aside the talks.

While commentating, Chopra highlighted how Kohli spends a lot of his time in London, which is why he might be discussing real estate in the city with Pietersen.

"Well, he lives abroad most of the time now, so he could well be asking him about real estate in London and some good localities there," Chopra said while commentating on the match.

When Pietersen came to the commentary box, Chopra posed this question in front of him. The former England captain wasn't happy at all.

"Never ever assume things. I can use an analogy about assumptions but won't here," he said.

Suresh Raina, another former Indian cricketer who was in the commentary box, asked Pietersen if the discussion was around golf, a sport that the retired England cricketer plays a lot. In response, Pietersen said, Raina was quite close.

"You're not far wrong there, you know," Pietersen told Raina. "I have told him [Kohli, you've got to start playing golf. What a great game it is."

For the unversed, Kohli's second child, Akaay, was born in England. The Indian cricketer, who has publicly expressed his intent to do simple things in life without being chased down by fans for pictures of autographs, has been sharing pictures from England on his social media for quite a while.

In comparison to India, Kohli does manage to go grocery shopping or even a casual walk on the street without seeing his privacy being breached.

As for the match in Cuttack, the iconic cricketer incurred added another low performance to his CV, as he was dismissed for just 5 runs.