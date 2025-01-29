While India's batting has come under scrutiny for failing to chase down 172 against England in the third T20I, former Indian cricketer-turned-pundit Aakash Chopra has pinpointed an error that India captain Suryakumar Yadav made when India were bowling. Having pinned down England to 147/9, led by Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul, India allowed England's 10th-wicket pair of Adil Rashid and Mark Wood to add on a crucial 24 runs in the end. This proved to be vital, as India ended up losing by 26 runs.

Rashid and Wood both added 10 runs each as England managed to bat out the entire 20 overs despite losing their ninth wicket with 17 more balls still to go.

Chopra pointed out that pacer Mohammed Shami - making his return to India colours after 14 months - did not bowl his full quota of four overs. He said that Suryakumar could've handed the ball to his veteran pacer to ensure that the opposition tail is bowled out.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav missed a trick. Shami should have been bowled four overs," Chopra stated, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"The captain didn't give him the fourth over. He only gave him one over at the death. He had the option to give two. He could have done that because eight or nine wickets had already fallen. There was no pressure at the death," Chopra reasoned.

Shami ended with figures of 0/25 in three overs, and was even warned by the umpire for bowling a beamer at Mark Wood.

Chopra admitted that Shami looked "rusty" and not quite up to speed.

"There was a difference of almost 8-10 kph between 19 November 2023 and 28 January 2025. So it looked like he was slightly rusty. The parts will have to be made ready, then the vehicle will get warmed up and run fast. He wasn't running very fast in the first over and it looked like it might take some time," Chopra said.

Shami was brought into the playing XI in place of Arshdeep Singh, who was rested. He is also part of India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025.