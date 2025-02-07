Former England captain Kevin Pieteresen spoke highly of India star duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, amid growing debate over their future in the team. Ever since Kohli and Rohit failed to fire during India's loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the two veterans of the game have come under heavy scrutiny, with fans and experts questioning their place in the team. On the eve of the first ODI between India and England, Pietersen had praised Kohli and Rohit for being great role models and ambassadors of the game.

However, Pietersen warned of the Indian cricket team, saying that the two do not have much time left to serve their country. Ahead of toss in Nagpur, Pietersen touched upon the emotional topic once again. He suggested that Kohli and Rohit are not robots, and just like others, the two can also go through a slump.

"During a media interaction yesterday, I said that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are human. They, too, can fail. I mean, these are two modern-day all-time greats. And there will come a time when, soon there will be no Virat Kohli, no Rohit Sharma. It will be a sad day for Indian cricket. So savour them as much as you can," Pietersen told the official broadcaster.

Meanwhile, India are without Virat Kohli for the 1st ODI in Nagpur, missing out with a sore right knee. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Kohli returned to the ODI set-up after the two struggled in Test matches with both lacking runs in a 3-1 loss in Australia last month.

Kohli was walking gingerly in the group with a strapped right foot. The ODIs come ahead of the Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

The visitors welcomed back Joe Root, who last played an ODI at the 2023 World Cup, for the match in Nagpur.

England were well beaten 4-1 in a preceding T20 series.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)