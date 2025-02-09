Amid criticism over his place in the playing XI, captain Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start in their 305-run chase against England in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack. Rohit smashed three huge sixes in the first six over, with India's score reading 47/0 under the lights at the Barabati Stadium. With his three sixes, Rohit surpassed former West Indies captain Chris Gayle in the all-time list of batters with most sixes in One-Day International. Before the match, Rohit was tied on 331 sixes with Gayle, who last played an ODI in 2019 but didn't announce his retirement officially. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi leads the list, having smashed 351 sixes in 398 matches.

Meanwhile, India were 48/0 in 6.1 overs when play was halted due to a floodlights issue in Cuttack. India need 305 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series.

Earlier, Ben Duckett and Joe Root hit half-centuries to help England reach 304 all out after the visitors opted to bat. Duckett smashed 65 off 56 balls, while Root top-scored with 69, before Liam Livingstone's 41-run blitz took the total past 300. However, three run outs in the final two overs saw England bowled out with a ball to spare.

Rohit has come under heavy criticism ever since he failed to fire with the bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He scored 31 runs in five innings, before opting out of the final game in Sydney.

Amid Rohit's lean patch with the bat, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar urgen Rohit not to overanalyse his technique or indulging in excessive practice sessions.

"A phase has come in his career where he hasn't scored runs. Sometimes practicing too much isn't beneficial. He can probably spend a little time alone and watch the phase where he enjoyed a lot of success. Watch some videos and figure out what his habits and routines were," Bangar advised.

"Sometimes all those things prove hugely beneficial if you have to regain your rhythm. You have to remind yourself what works for you. He shouldn't be too desperate in his thinking," he added.

Rohit's form is big concern for India with the Champions Trophy approaching rapidly. Before India's first game against Bangladesh on February 20th, Rohit has the chance to redeem himself.