Getting DRS calls right remains a decisive factor for captains. But, captains can't solely decide whether to make use of reviews or not. During the second ODI between India and England in Cuttack on Sunday, India skipper Rohit Sharma was made to rue a missed opportunity as replays showed that a review would've earned hosts the wicket of Harry Brook. There was a discussion on the incident after the on-field umpire ruled the decision in the favour of the batter. But, wicket-keeper KL Rahul didn't look too keen to opt for a review.

Seeing three reds flashing on the giant screen as the replays were seen, Rohit fumed at Rahul for failing to catch the trajectory of the ball. Even the wicket-keeper had his hands on his head, as he realised that a big opportunity went begging.

Because of greatest wicket keeper kaalu rahul we don't get the wicket of joe root so it's request to Rohit sharma and indian team management to throw this shit out of team #LCDLFAllStars #SEVENTEEN #jailstool #DelhiElectionResults #cepostaperte #netsat #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/F9kEnM1Wwv — kyaa haal hai (@Nittin08572676) February 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma is frustrated with KL Rahul and Axar Patel after India missed a clear review !!! #INDvENG #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1H3cL7DNbN — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) February 9, 2025

Rohit Sharma said to KL Rahul and Axar Patel: "Baat hi nhi karoge toh pata kaise chalega kya hai" pic.twitter.com/M6DVY8dxdy — Harsh. (@meri_mrziii) February 9, 2025

Brook went on to make good use of the lifeline, adding 31 runs to his knock before being dismissed by Harshit Rana.

Rahul has been preferred for the sole spot behind the stumps in ODI cricket ahead of Rishabh Pant. As India's ODI squad for the 3-match series against England was announced, there were speculations of Pant beating Rahul to the wicket-keeper's role. However, it was Rahul who eventually got that nod ahead of the younger alternative.

Rahul didn't quite manage to get going in the first ODI and his performance is set to be monitored in the 2nd ODI too. With Pant also in the squad, it would be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity in the third and final match of the series.