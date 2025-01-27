The Indian cricketing fraternity rejoiced as Mohammed Shami marked his return to the national team after an absence of over 400 days. However, Shami has only been warming the bench since the start of the series, with Arshdeep Singh being preferred as the sole specialist pacer in the playing XI. Despite the stature that Shami holds, the team management has kept him away from selection, much to the surprise of the Indian cricketing spectrum. However, a report has now explained why Shami hasn't been given a single game yet in the series.

Shami last featured for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup and has since been struggling with injuries. Considering Team India's upcoming commitments, especially the ICC Champions Trophy, the team management is reportedly looking to keep Shami fresh for the 50-over format.

While there's no certainty over Shami's participation in the remaining T20Is against England, he is sure to jump into the playing XI for the ODI assignment that follows the T20 series.

"Shami has shed two kgs from what he weighed before his injury. He is bowling at full tilt. He is not needed as much in the T20 matches. But he should be good to go once the ODIs come around," the Times of India quoted a source as saying.

India batter Abhishek Sharma was asked about Shami's absence from the team's playing XI after the first T20I against England in Kolkata. He brushed aside all injury concerns and said that it was purely the team management's call.

"I feel it's the decision of the team management and they thought it's a better option keeping in mind of these conditions," Abhishek said at the post-match press conference after the series opener.

With Jasprit Bumrah's Champions Trophy participation not guaranteed, the board's 'safety-first' approach with Shami is understandable, considering the importance the veteran speedster holds in the 50-over format.