India's thumping 7-wicket victory against England in the first T20I of the series saw the hosts set expectations clear from the word go. Opening batter Abhishek Sharma was the top-scoring batter, registering a knock of 79 runs off 34 balls as England were handed a cricketing lesson by India. However, the match did give the Indian team a heartbreak as there was no place for the returning pacer Mohammed Shami in the team. India only went with Arshdeep Singh as a frontline pacer, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and three spinners accompanying him in attack.

While the discussions of Shami's possible return might have taken place ahead of the 2nd T20I, it's unlikely that the pacer would get the nod in the playing XI at Chepauk. The MA Chidambaram surface favours spinners more, and hence, it is unlikely that skipper Suryakumar Yadav would make changes to the team's XI.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma are expected to open for the team in Chennai, with Tilak Varma and Suyakumar occupying the No. 3 and No. 4 spot respectively.

Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy come in next, providing Team India the required balance as all-rounders.

Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakravarthy are likely to be the three mainstream bowlers. Chakravarthy had run riot with the ball in the first T20I. He is expected to be India's biggest weapon with the ball in Chennai as well. If Shami has to be brought back into the team, he could end up replacing Bishnoi in the XI.

Chakravarthy (3/23) was the top wicket-taker for India, while Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel each took two wickets.

India's Likely Playing XI against England, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami/Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy