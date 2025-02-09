India vs England LIVE Telecast: India will be squaring off against England in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Cuttack. Leading 1-0, the hosts will now aim to gain an unassailable lead in the series. The barren run of skipper Rohit Sharma and the selection conundrum that Virat Kohli's possible return poses are the towering obstacles in India's quest for a series win against England. Kohli, who missed the first game due to a swollen knee, is all set to return in the second ODI and highly likely to replace an in-form Shreyas Iyer.

If the past norms are followed, then Kohli will walk in for Shreyas, but it is more likely that Yashasvi Jaiswal could be the one who will have to make for the batting icon. It means that Gill might rejoin Rohit at the top, and Jaiswal did not have a blazing match either at Nagpur.

When will the India vs England 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will take place on Sunday, February 9.

Where will the India vs England 2nd ODI be held?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be held at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

What time will the India vs England 2nd ODI start?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 2nd ODI?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI?

The India vs England 2nd ODI will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

